Travel ban issued on ex-Padma Bank chairman Nafeez Sarafat over graft allegations

A Dhaka court today issued a travel ban on Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, former chairman of Padma Bank, in connection with corruption allegations against him.

Judge Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after Anti-Corruption Commission Director Md Masudur Rahman, who is the head of the enquiry team, submitted an application in this regard.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the application on behalf of the ACC.

In the application, Abul said Sarafat has been accused of acquiring huge sums of money illegally through various irregularities and corruption, including abuse of power and bribery, and laundering the money to Canada.

Moreover, he published advertisements in different national dailies from an unknown place to defend himself.

"Sarafat may flee the country at any time which will hamper the investigation. So, a travel ban is needed to prevent him from going abroad," he said in the application.

The judge also ordered the ACC to send an order sheet to the special superintendent of police (immigration) of the Special Branch for the next course of action.

Meanwhile, the ACC has started investigation into the allegations brought against Sarafat over seizing the bank and embezzling Tk 800 crore from the stock market.

Nafeez took control of Padma Bank in assistance with the top officials from the police and an intelligence agency.

In January this year, Nafeez resigned from the position of chairman of Padma Bank (formerly Farmers Bank) citing health reasons.