Rooppur power plant scam: Petition seeks ACC probe into allegation against Hasina

A writ petition was filed with the High Court today seeking its order on the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to conduct an inquiry into the allegation against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and niece Tulip Siddiq of embezzling Tk 500 crore from Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant through Malaysian banks.

Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM) Chairman Bobby Hajjaj filed the petition as a public interest litigation through lawyer Sahedul Azam to the HC.

Barrister Sahedul Azam told The Daily Star that he will move the petition before the HC after its reopening following upcoming annual vacation.

Both the Appellate and HC Divisions of the Supreme Court will go on an annual vacation on September 6 and will reopen on October 20.