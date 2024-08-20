Graft allegations: ACC to probe ex-PM’s personal assistant Jahangir

The Anti-Corruption Commission has decided to launch a probe against Md Jahangir Alam, a former personal assistant to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over allegations of acquiring illegal assets.

The ACC made the decision during a meeting at its headquarters today, a senior official confirmed.

Jahangir served as the personal assistant to the former PM for a long time.

However, he was removed from the position as multiple allegations of corruption were brought against him. He, however, continued his illegal activities representing himself as the PM's assistant, according to ACC sources.

On July 14, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) ordered the freezing of bank accounts belonging to Jahangir, his wife Kamrun Nahar, and their related entities.

Jahangir is a resident of Naharkhil village in Khilpara Union of Chatkhil Upazila, Noakhali. He is a former vice president of the Noakhali district Awami League and had sought nomination for the last parliamentary election from the Noakhali-1 constituency.