CID launches probe against former law minister's aide

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched an investigation into the alleged money laundering by Toufika Karim, a close associate of former Law Minister Anisul Huq.

"The CID has started investigating allegations against Toufika Karim, widely recognised as the former minister's 'personal cashier', based on various sources and complaints," said Azad Rahman, special superintendent of police (media) at the CID headquarters.

Through her work in the legal profession, she reportedly became close to Anisul Huq and, allegedly with his support, is accused of establishing a network of illegal syndicates and embezzlement schemes, said a CID press release.

Since 2014, Toufika Karim is alleged to have engaged in activities like file tampering, forgery, job placement without exams, and influencing court verdicts, reportedly collecting large sums of money from defendants in high-profile cases in exchange for securing their bail or altering verdicts, said the CID release.

In 2020, further allegations surfaced that Toufika Karim, through irregular practices in the Dhaka Sessions Judge and Chief Metropolitan Magistrate courts, facilitated the appointment of 18 drivers from the former minister's constituency of Akhaura-Kasba.

Additionally, she held positions as the chairman of Citizen Charter Bank and managing director of Desh TV, reportedly owned by Anisul Huq. Sources allege that with the former minister's illicit wealth, she acquired several overseas properties in Canada, Dubai, and Malaysia as "second homes," according to the CID.

"It is rumoured that Toufika fled the country for Canada on July 26, just days before the Awami League government was ousted from power on August 5," the CID said.

Since money laundering is classified as a predicate offence under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, the CID's Financial Crimes Unit has begun investigating Toufika Karim and associated parties in this regard, said the release.