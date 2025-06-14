Return rush after Eid sees mixed traffic situation across Bangladesh

Smooth movement in some regions, transport crisis and long tailbacks in others

The photo shows hundreds of vehicles stranded on the western highway approach to the Jamuna Bridge due to the heavy pressure of Dhaka-bound traffic today (June 14, 2025). Photo: Ahmed Humayun Kabir Topu

As the Eid holidays wind down, thousands of people have started returning to Dhaka and other major cities, with traffic conditions varying widely across the country—from smooth journeys in some regions to severe congestion and transport shortages in others.

In Savar, traffic remained calm today. No major congestion was reported on the Dhaka–Aricha and Nabinagar–Chandra highways, although the Baipail–Abdullahpur road saw slow movement due to potholes.

"No traffic jam has formed on the highways yet. However, traffic pressure is expected to increase by the afternoon as people are returning to the city today and tomorrow after the Eid holidays," said Saleh Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Savar Highway Police Station.

Police were working to ensure smooth travel.

In Gazipur, large crowds of returnees gathered at key points on the Dhaka–Mymensingh Highway, including Maona, Rajendrapur, and Chandana.

Buses from Mymensingh, Tangail, and Kishoreganj were stopping at Bhogra Bypass and Chandana, though most vehicles were already packed due to advance bookings.

"There is pressure from Dhaka-bound passengers and vehicles on the highway. However, traffic movement on the highway is normal," said Traffic Police Inspector Tariqul Islam.

The pressure of returnees was also visible at the Padma Bridge, where 38,781 vehicles crossed in 24 hours on Friday alone, with 24,922 heading toward Dhaka.

"Since the end of the Eid holidays, the number of vehicles heading to Dhaka has increased significantly over the past two days," said Abu Saad, executive engineer at the Padma Bridge Site Office.

Queues as long as 500 metres were reported on the Jazira side, but 15 toll booths were kept operational to ease the pressure. Police said traffic on the Dhaka–Mawa Expressway remained mostly smooth.

In Barishal, however, returnees faced a different situation, with a transport crisis at both the bus terminal and river port. Despite the addition of extra buses—including double-deckers normally reserved for university students—the supply was far short of demand.

Photo: Titu Das/Star

"Previously, we used to run 15 buses. To manage the Eid pressure, we brought in double-decker buses used by the university students, but even that is not enough," said Moshiur Rahman, an official of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC).

Twelve launches were deployed on the Dhaka route—up from the usual two—but many passengers still complained of overcrowding and inflated deck fares.

Meanwhile, the Jamuna Bridge once again became a choke point for Eid travellers, just as it had during the pre-Eid rush.

A tailback stretching nearly 20 kilometres developed on both sides of the bridge by Saturday morning.

Tangail Superintendent of Police Mizanur Rahman said both lanes of the bridge were opened to Dhaka-bound vehicles to ease the situation.

However, the congestion was fuelled by a mix of accidents, mechanical breakdowns, and excessive traffic.

"This traffic jam has been caused by vehicles being unable to access the bridge due to various reasons, including accidents and mechanical failures. We are working on the highway. The situation is gradually improving," said Md Sharif, in-charge of Elenga Highway Police Outpost.