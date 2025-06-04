Pressure of long-distance buses increases on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway

The pressure of long-distance buses carrying homebound passengers for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha has started increasing on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, particularly at the Chandana intersection in Gazipur, this afternoon.

Witnesses said traffic has slowed along a 10-kilometre stretch of the highway due to the growing holiday rush.

Traffic Police Inspector Tariqul Islam, who was on duty at the Chandana intersection, told The Daily Star around 5:00pm that traffic on the highway remains normal, and no major congestion has been reported so far. However, he noted that vehicle pressure has noticeably increased since the afternoon.

According to the Industrial Police, around 40 percent of the 2,176 registered garment factories in Gazipur began their Eid holidays today. Ten percent of the factories went on holiday yesterday, while the remaining 50 percent are expected to start their holidays tomorrow (Thursday).

Salma Khatun, a ready-made garment worker who boarded a Banasree Paribahan bus to Mymensingh, said, "Our factory is closed, so I'm going home today. I've managed to get a seat and hope the journey goes smoothly."

During a visit, this correspondent found heavy passenger movement in Salna, Rajendrapur, and Safari Park Gate areas along the highway. Vehicles were moving slowly at Mauna intersection, while some sections of the highway appeared nearly empty.

Ayub Ali, officer-in-charge of Mauna Highway Police Station, told The Daily Star that long-distance buses began arriving in significant numbers since the afternoon. "Although there is no traffic congestion yet, the pressure is very high. We've taken all necessary measures to prevent traffic jams," he said.