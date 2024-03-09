Postogola Bridge opens to traffic after repair

The authorities have opened the Postogola Bridge on the Buriganga river to traffic from 6:00am today on completion of the repair works on the important bridge at the entry point of Dhaka.

"Repair works have been completed. The bridge opened to traffic from 6:00am today (Saturday)," Mohammad Najmol Haque, superintendent engineer (Narayanganj Circle) of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD), told The Daily Star today.

The RHD started the repair works on the bridge on February 22 and kept the bridge off-limit for heavy vehicles like trucks, pickup vans, covered vans, and lorries since then.

Besides, the bridge remained off-limits to buses, microbuses, cars, and other vehicles in different phases.