Oct 28 counter rallies: Checkpoints set up at Dhaka’s north entry points

Police have set up checkpoints on roads leading to Dhaka from the country's north ahead of the Awami League and BNP rallies on October 28.

The checkpoints were set up at Aminbazar, Ashulia areas today, said police sources.

Rab-4 members have also set up a checkpoint in the Jahangirnagar University area on the Dhaka-Aricha highway, reports our Savar correspondent.

Many Dhaka-bound vehicles, mainly public transport, were searched by police at Aminbazar checkpoint between 12:00 noon and 3:00pm, our correspondent reports from the spot.

Police personnel were seen asking passengers about their destination, where they were coming from and their occupation. In some cases, police were seen checking the national identity card of the passengers to confirm their identity.

However, there was no incident of arrest till 3:00pm.

Shahidul Islam, Dhaka district additional superintendent of police (Savar Circle), Dipok Chandra Saha, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station and other police officers were present at the Aminbazar checkpost.

When asked, Shahidul Islam told The Daily Star, "As there are rallies of two political parties in the capital on the 28th, this police checkpost is set up to ensure that no one can enter Dhaka to carry out any sabotage or create chaos. These checkpoints will continue till October 28. No one has been arrested so far," he added.