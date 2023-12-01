Cox’s Bazar-Dhaka train starts maiden journey today

The first train is set to start its journey on the newly built Dhaka-Cox's Bazar rail route today.

The "Cox's Bazar Express", in its 23 compartments, will seat 1,380 passengers and leave the Cox's Bazar Railway Station at 12:40pm for Dhaka's Kamalapur.

It will take 8 hours and 10 minutes to reach its destination, according to Bangladesh Railway sources.

An inauguration ceremony will be held at Cox's Bazar Railway Station around 11:30am.

Railways Ministry Secretary Humayun Kabir will be present at the event.

Once the train reaches Dhaka at 9:45pm, the Director General of Bangladesh Railway, Kamrul Ahsan, will meet and exchange greetings with the passengers at Kamalapur Railway Station.

Later that night, the train will leave Kamalapur Railway Station at 10:30pm for Cox's Bazar.