‘Burimari Express’ launched on Dhaka-Lalmonirhat rail route

Bangladesh Railway yesterday launched a new intercity train -- the "Burimari Express" -- on the Dhaka-Lalmonirhat route in an effort to provide an affordable option for passengers to commute between the two destinations.

With this addition, BR now operates two intercity trains on the route.

The train began its maiden journey to Dhaka after being flagged off from the Burimari Railway Station in Lalmonirhat's Patgram upazila around 2:30pm following an inauguration ceremony.

There are 17 coaches on the Burimari Express; 14 for passenger seating, and the remaining three for a power car, a luggage van, and a dining car, reports our local correspondent.

Despite its inaugural launch from Burimari, the train will strictly operate on the Dhaka-Lalmonirhat route.

The train will stop at 11 stations on its way to Dhaka and 12 stations on the way back to Lalmonirhat, reports UNB.

Local and commuter trains would then be operated to take passengers to Burimari upon reaching Lalmonirhat, according to BR sources.

The distance between Burimari and Lalmonirhat stations is 81 kilometres.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at a rally in Lalmonirhat's Patgram in 2011, promised to bring Burimari under the rail network. BR sources say the launch of the Burimari Express is a follow-up to that promise.