Benapole-Mongla train service begins

Train service on the Benapole-Mongla route commenced this morning, with 500 passengers onboard.

The train departed from Benapole at 10:00am, as confirmed by Benapole Railway Station Master Saidur Rahman.

The train will travel through Jashore, Phultala, and Khulna en route to Mongla, covering a distance of 138.64 kilometers.

The Khulna-Mongla railway line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 1 last year.

Abdul Awal, assistant chief operating superintendent of Railway Western Zone, provided further details on the service schedule. The train, which leaves Benapole at 10:00am, is expected to reach Mongla at 12:50pm. The return trip from Mongla will commence at 1:00pm and will reach Benapole by 4:30pm.

Train services on this route will operate daily, except Tuesdays. The fare for the Benapole-Mongla journey has been set at Tk 85 per passenger.

The train will stop at several stations including Navaran, Jhikargacha, Jessore Junction, Rupdia, Singia, Chengutia, Nawapara, Bejerdanga, Phultala, Aranghata, Mohammadnagar, Katakhali, Chulkati Bazar, Baga, and Digraj stations, he added.

Railway Western Zone General Manager Asim Kumar Talukder told The Daily Star that recruitment for the Benapole-Mongla route is ongoing. For now, operations are being managed with minimum manpower drawn from various parts of the railway network.

Mizanur Rahman, the former president of the Jashore Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said the Benapole-Mongla railway will benefit regional businesses and enhance economic activities by improving access to Mongla port.