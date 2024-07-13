Rights
Star Digital Report
Sat Jul 13, 2024 10:03 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 13, 2024 10:07 PM

Most Viewed

Rights

Quota protest: Students to march to Bangabhaban tomorrow

Star Digital Report
Sat Jul 13, 2024 10:03 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 13, 2024 10:07 PM
Photo: Star

Students demanding quota reform in the government jobs have announced to hold a protest march towards the president's official residence Bangabhaban tomorrow.

They will submit a memorandum to the president regarding their one-point demand.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The protestors in districts will submit the memorandum to the president through deputy commissioners, students said.

The fresh programme was announced by Hasnat Abdullah, one of the key coordinators of the "Boishommo Birodhi Chhatra Andolon" this evening at a press conference in front of DU Central Library, reports our Dhaka University Correspondent.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

কোটা সংস্কারের দাবিতে কাল রাষ্ট্রপতিকে স্মারকলিপি ও গণপদযাত্রা

সরকারি চাকরিতে কোটা সংস্কারের দাবিতে রাষ্ট্রপতি বরাবর স্মারকলিপি প্রদান এবং গণপদযাত্রা কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা করেছেন আন্দোলনকারী শিক্ষার্থীরা।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কোটার সমাধান আদালতের মাধ্যমেই হতে হবে: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

৪২ মিনিট আগে
push notification