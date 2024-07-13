Quota protest: Students to march to Bangabhaban tomorrow

Students demanding quota reform in the government jobs have announced to hold a protest march towards the president's official residence Bangabhaban tomorrow.

They will submit a memorandum to the president regarding their one-point demand.

The protestors in districts will submit the memorandum to the president through deputy commissioners, students said.

The fresh programme was announced by Hasnat Abdullah, one of the key coordinators of the "Boishommo Birodhi Chhatra Andolon" this evening at a press conference in front of DU Central Library, reports our Dhaka University Correspondent.