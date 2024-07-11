Quader urges students not to create public sufferings

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today urged students, protesting to scrap the quota system in government jobs, to return to their respective educational institutions and put an end to public suffering.

The government must take legal action if anyone tries to capitalise on the emotion of innocent students and tries to create anarchy across the country, he said while addressing a press briefing at the AL president's office in the capital's Dhanmondi.

Quader said BNP wants to turn the anti-quota protests into anti-government agitations. But, Awami League would never allow them to do it, he said, adding, "We will face it politically if anyone tries to give the anti-quota movement a political shape."

Quader said, some political parties are instigating the innocent students. Even, BNP and some other parties have expressed their support to the movement while Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir claimed that there is no need for the freedom fighter quota, he said.

He said BNP has no respect for the Liberation War and there is no reason to think that BNP believes in the spirit of the Liberation War.