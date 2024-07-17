How international media covered Bangladesh’s Quota reform protests

The ongoing quota reform movement that turned violent with the deaths of six people, including three students, and several hundreds injured in clashes, has grabbed the attention of international media.

Different international newspapers, news agencies and television channels gave wide coverage to the quota movement, which escalated on the 16th day.

Thousands of students have been demonstrating for the last couple of days in different universities and educational institutions nationwide, including Dhaka University, demanding quota reform in government jobs.

More than 100 students were injured in Monday's attacks.

At least six were killed, including three students, in violence in Chattogram, Dhaka and Rangpur. Several hundred were injured in clashes between quota protesters and the pro-ruling party student organisation Chhatra League activists.

News agencies like AFP, Reuters and AP, Al-Jazeera, BBC, NDTV and other international media have reported the incident extensively.

There were serious clashes between the ruling party's affiliate student organisations and students protesting for quota reform in government jobs on Monday, according to a report published in Al Jazeera.

At least 100 people were injured in clashes on Monday, but they've refused to back down as a battle of narratives breaks out, it said.

The report also said that critics claim that family members who are the supporters of government, get more benefits from this existing system (quota).

Associated Press (AP) reported on the quota reform movement on Tuesday, that clashes broke out between the ruling party student organisation and the agitating students on the Jahangirnagar University campus overnight. Police fired tear gas and charged batons at the protesters.

More than 50 students were taken to Enam Medical College Hospital near Jahangirnagar University, said Ali Bin Solaiman, medical officer of the hospital, the report said.

Quoting Bangladesh police, AFP news agency said 100 people were injured in Monday's clashes. Police and witnesses said quota reform protesters and ruling Awami League-backed students clashed on the Dhaka University campus. There were clashes with bricks and stones and sticks and rods. Some had machetes in their hands, some threw petrol bombs.

At least 150 students were injured, the condition of 20 of them is critical, Nahid Islam, national coordinator of the quota reform movement, told AFP.

The Diplomat has published a report titled, 'Why the Bangladesh government is not able to stop the student movement'.

Thousands of students from different universities in Bangladesh are protesting on the streets demanding reform of the quota system in government jobs, it said.

The Diplomat reported that protests continued ignoring threats from the ruling party and the police.

The movement of quota organisation is the biggest movement against the fourth consecutive term of Sheikh Hasina's government, according to Times of India.

The media reports that the movement started earlier this month. The general students who were demanding quota reformation, became angry when the High Court ordered the restoration of 30 percent quota in government jobs for the children of freedom fighters, it said.