'Free our jailed leaders'

Demand quota protest organisers, announce fresh programmes

After five key organisers of the quota reform demonstration were taken to police custody, three other organisers last night came up with a fresh programme, including graffiti drawing and wall writing across the country today.

Two coordinators -- Abdul Hannan Masud, Mahin Saeker -- and assistant coordinator Rifat Rashid made the announcement in a virtual conference.

They demanded release of all leaders of "Baishamyabirodhi Chhatra Andolan" including Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumdar and former social service affairs secretary of Ducsu Akhtar Hossain, and withdrawal of false cases against them.

They also demanded visible action against those -- from ministers to constables -- involved in the attack on students.

Their other demands include forming a "health force" in every educational institution at district, upazila and city level, which will prepare a complete list of the injured and deceased, and provide psychological and financial support to the injured students and their families.

They also demanded to form a "legal force" to document numerous false and deliberate cases across the country and provide legal assistance to those in need.

"If our demands are not met, the Baishamyabirodhi Chhatra Andolan will be compelled to announce a tougher programme from tomorrow," said Abdul Hannan Masud.