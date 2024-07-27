Death in quota protest: Education minister visits Mugdho's family

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury has visited the house of Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho, a student of Bangladesh University of Professionals, who died in a clash during the recent violence.

There, he assured Mugdho's family members of all kinds of assistance.

Mugdho died as a bullet hit his forehead and went through his right ear in Azampur area of Uttara near the Crescent Hospital on July 18 during the unrest centring quota reform protests.

Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, education advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Begum Shamsun Naher, state minister for education, Naheed Ezaher Khan, state minister for cultural affairs, also accompanied the education minister.

Mohibul said they were shocked at the death of such a meritorious student.

"We have assured them [the family members] of all kinds of assistance if they want," he said.

Public Relations Officer MA Khair, who was with the group, told this newspaper that the minister expressed his sympathy to the bereaved family members.

He said the minister visited the house at Uttara around noon.

Mir Mahmudur Rahman, elder brother of Mugdho, urged the minister not to politicise his brother's death.