AL, JSD office vandalised in Cox’s Bazar

Protesters demanding quota reform in government jobs allegedly vandalised Awami League and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) offices in Cox's Bazar town this evening.

Around 6:00pm, a procession held on the main road in the Lal Dighirpar area, said police.

Rafikuzzaman, officer-in-charge of Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station, said when the procession reached the offices of Awami League and District Jasod, the protesters vandalised them.

Cox's Bazar District Chhatra League Vice President Moin Uddin said, "We were at the party office. Suddenly they [the protesters] entered the office and attacked us and vandalised the office. At least 30 activists of Chhatra League were injured."

On the other hand, agitating students said BCL activists attacked them first. Many of the protestors were injured in the attack, they said.

Earlier around 3:30pm, student protesters brought out a procession from the Link Road and held a blockade on the Cox's Bazar-Chattogram highway till 5:00pm.

Later they carried out the procession.

BNP OFFICE VANDALISED

Meanwhile, Chhatra League activists allegedly vandalised the Cox's Bazar BNP office.

The BNP leaders alleged that the attack took place around 9:15pm.

District BNP leader Gias Uddin said around 40-50 BCL activists stormed into the BNP office and broke the glass windows. At that time, they attacked a tea stall nearby and beat its owner, Gias said.

At the same time, Chhatra League activists also vandalised a restaurant, owned by a BNP leader, in front of the BNP office.

The restaurant is a family business of Lutfar Rahman Kajol, former MP and Central Fishery Affairs Secretary of Central Executive BNP.

Chhatra League leaders and activists took out the procession to protest the vandalism of the Awami League office by the quota reform protesters.

BCL-PROTESTERS CLASH

In the morning, quota protesters clashed with BCL activists and police in Cox's Bazar.

Some of the protesters were injured and two motorcycles of BCL men were vandalised during the clash.

The clash broke out in front of Cox's Bazar Government College around 11:00am.

Students demanding quota reforms started gathering at Link Road from 10:00am. When they were marching towards Cox's Bazar Government College with slogans, they were intercepted by BCL men and police.

When the BCL activist started beating them with sticks injuring some students, both parties locked into a clash.

They hurled brickbats at each other.

Later, BCL men and police drove the protesters away.