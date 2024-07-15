2 students hurt as BCL attacks quota protesters at CU

Chittagong University unit of Chhatra League unit allegedly attacked anti-quota protesters on the campus around 11:30pm on Sunday when they were protesting over what they said was a "disparaging comment" by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Two, including a female student, were injured in the incident. They are Suman and Sumaiya.

It was not immediately known which departments of the university they belonged to, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Students started protesting at zero point on the campus with slogans: "Who are you, who am I, Razakar, Razakar", "I sought justice, but I became a Razakar".

At that time, four to five BCL activists came to the Kata Pahar area and chased the students, who were on their way to the Shaheed Minar.

A protester, Sharmin Sultana, told reporters that some BCL leaders and activists attacked the students with sticks. They slapped some of the protestors and abused female students, she said.

About four to five of them got injured.