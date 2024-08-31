Work to gain people's trust: Tarique urges party men

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting Chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday called upon the leaders and workers of the party at all levels to work for gaining trust of people.

"Next elections will be tough one. BNP always depends on public support in view of poll results. BNP has kept up the people's confidence over the last 17 years braving all repressions and tortures and it should be continued," he said.

Tarique Rahman said these while addressing a virtual view-exchange meeting with all leaders and workers of Rajshahi division. This was Tarique's second consecutive day of view-exchange meetings with grassroots leaders and workers.

BNP Media Cell Member Sairul Kabir Khan informed it to BSS.

The BNP acting chairman urged the leaders and workers not to do anything that can harm party's image to people.