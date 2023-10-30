Politics
Our Correspondent, N’ganj
Mon Oct 30, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Oct 30, 2023 07:25 AM

Won’t spare perpetrators

Home minister tells Narayanganj rally
Those who will create an anarchic situation like Saturday will be prosecuted, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal yesterday, pointing at BNP leaders and activists.

He made the remark while replying to a query from reporters before joining a peace rally held in Narayanganj's Araihazar upazila yesterday.

Mentioning the events during Saturday's BNP rally, he said, "They [BNP] did all the violence, and then they had the audacity to call a hartal."

The minister alleged that BNP men killed a bus helper early yesterday by torching the bus he was inside, and they also attacked AL leaders in Nilphamari, killing one.

"We are showing patience, and our security forces are also dealing with everything patiently. We will definitely bring the perpetrators to book," he said.

People have turned away from BNP, so they are resorting to different techniques and conspiracies, he said. Regarding the death of the policeman on Saturday, the minister said, "JCD [pro-BNP student body] activists killed the policeman by beating him brutally. They hacked him with a machete..."

