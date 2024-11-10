Who are the new advisers?

The interim government's advisory council is set to expand again as three more advisers will be sworn in today.

They are Sk Bashir Uddin, managing director of AkijBashir Group, film director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, and chief adviser's special assistant Mahfuj Alam, said top government officials.

The new advisers were scheduled to take oath at the Darbar Hall of the Bangabhaban at 7:00pm. The three have been confirmed to be invited to be sworn in as new advisers.

The portfolios of some of the advisers will also be rescheduled.

At present, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus led government has 20 advisers.