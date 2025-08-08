‘Went to the sea to contemplate, reflect on future’

Says Nasiruddin Patwary on Cox’s Bazar trip

Two senior leaders of the National Citizen Party have defended their August 5 visit to Cox's Bazar after receiving show-cause notices for skipping the July Uprising Day celebrations in Dhaka.

Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary described the trip as personal and within party norms, while Chief Organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah called it a "silent protest" against the "incomplete" July Declaration.

Both posted their written responses on Facebook yesterday afternoon.

The party issued show-cause notices on Wednesday to five senior leaders, including Nasiruddin and Hasnat, asking them to explain within 24 hours why they had travelled during a key political observance.

According to NCP Joint Member Secretary Saleh Uddin Sifat, the replies were submitted on time to Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhter Hossen. "They [Nahid and Akhter] will decide on the matter, and the media will be informed if necessary," he said.

In his reply, Nasiruddin said he had no official duties assigned for August 5 and was not instructed to attend any event. "I went on a trip, but the purpose of this trip was to think privately about the future direction of politics. Sitting by the sea, I deeply reflected on the mass uprising, the Citizens' Committee, the structure of the Citizen Party, the future constituent assembly, and the outline of a new democratic constitution," he wrote. "I don't see this as a crime. It was a responsible and thoughtful exercise for a political activist."

He stated that Hasnat had informed him on the night of August 4, using a colleague's phone, that he planned a short trip with friends. Nasiruddin said he advised him to inform the party convener. Later that night, Nasiruddin met with Convener Nahid and spoke to Member Secretary Akhter, who confirmed that three other leaders would be present at the July Declaration event and that Nasiruddin had not been assigned any role.

"So I decided to go on the trip," Nasiruddin wrote.

Those who accompanied him included NCP Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam and his wife; Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara and her husband Joint Convener Khaled Saifullah.

Nasiruddin also addressed rumours of a secret meeting with former US Ambassador Peter Haas. "I immediately told the media this was false. The hotel confirmed he was not staying there, and later sources confirmed he was in Washington at the time," he wrote. "My trip was transparent, lawful, and intended for personal thinking. Still, I am replying with respect to party discipline. Let me be clear: travelling is not a crime. History is not only made in meetings — sometimes it begins in solitude, even by the sea."

Hasnat, in his statement, criticised the July Declaration for "prioritising the views of a few individuals" instead of reflecting unity or the voices of those injured or martyred in the July Uprising.

"On August 5, I left Dhaka as a quiet protest against an incomplete July Declaration," he wrote. "The event, which should have honoured unity, instead promoted division. When the voices of a handful take precedence over those injured or martyred in the movement, I saw no reason to attend."

He said he had initially tried to reach Convener Nahid and later informed Nasiruddin of his plans.

Hasnat also alleged that their movements were tracked by intelligence agencies, and that their photos and videos were shared with the media. "In collusion with some media and intelligence agencies, our actions were portrayed as suspicious," he wrote.

He further condemned what he called a "slanderous and misogynistic attack" on Tasnim Jara. "I believe this vile attack aimed to discourage women from participating in politics," he wrote.

Hasnat concluded that the show-cause notice made no mention of any breach of party rules. "There is no such mention in the notice I received, because I did not break any," he wrote. "Instead, the language of the notice fuelled conspiracy theories."