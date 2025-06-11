Upcoming Tarique-Yunus meeting a 'historic moment' for democracy: Rizvi

BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has described the upcoming meeting between Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus and the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman as a "historic moment".

"It will bring a fresh breeze for democracy in Bangladesh," he said at a press briefing at the BNP's central office in Naya Paltan today.

The meeting is scheduled for June 13 and is being closely watched in political circles.

Rizvi said the event could mark a turning point in the country's democratic journey.

"The entire nation is watching, and we, the leaders and activists of the party, are also watching. A meeting will take place between the head of the government and the acting chairman of BNP. This is a piece of very joyful news for us," he said.

"We are looking forward to that meeting. I believe this meeting will be a historic one. It will benefit both the country and the people," he added.

"So that Bangladesh's democracy is no longer attacked by any form of fascism, so that it does not fall prey to any aggressive monster and become completely destroyed — I believe this will be a historic meeting. It will be a beneficial meeting for the country, the nation, and our unfortunate democracy," Rizvi said.

He added, "This meeting will be historic and extremely important for making our democracy permanent, strengthening it, and above all, ensuring that every person in the country enjoys democracy as a free and equal individual."

Rizvi noted that it was still unclear what would be discussed at the meeting, as it had not yet taken place.

Responding to a question, he said the party had already laid out its arguments in favour of holding the next general election in December and that discussions on the issue would continue.