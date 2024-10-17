Politics
Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 17, 2024 02:44 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 17, 2024 04:06 PM

Politics

Trinamool BNP Chairman Shamsher detained from Banani residence

Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury

Detectives detained Trinamool BNP Chairperson Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury from his Banani residence in Dhaka this afternoon.

Rezaul Karim Mallick, additional commisioner of Detective Branch of DMP, confirmed it.

Earlier, Shamsher Mobin confirmed that law enforcers were carrying out a drive at his house.

"Some plainclothes people and two uniformed police personnel entered my Banani DOHS house and they want to take me to DB office," Shamsher Mobin told The Daily Star at 2:22pm.

Shamsher, former vice-chairman of BNP, and his wife were denied permission to travel abroad and were sent back from Dhaka airport yesterday, as the immigration police allegedly did not allow them to board their flight without clearance from "top-level" authorities.

