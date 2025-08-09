Students at Rokeya Hall protest announcement of JCD committee

Demand expulsion of eight students

Students at Rokeya Hall of Dhaka University are protesting, demanding the expulsion of eight students who were appointed to the hall committee of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD).

At 12:50am today, around 70-100 female students of the hall and other halls brought out a procession, shouting slogans, and moved towards Raju Bhashkorjo. After a short rally, they marched towards VC Chattar and held a sit-in there.

They first started demonstrating around 5:00pm yesterday, by marching through the Rokeya Hall premises, protesting what they termed "unauthorised political activities" inside halls.

Later, around 11:20pm, the students gave Rokeya Hall Provost Prof Husne Ara Begum a 30-minute deadline to deliver a final decision.

Photo: Collected

Speaking to reporters, Adiba Sayma Khan, a student of Sociology department, said, "The provost told us that various political parties have donated items like water filters, vending machines, and dustbins to the hall. She implied that such contributions make political presence in the hall acceptable."

She added, "We do not want any form of covert or overt political activity in this hall. That is why we have issued an ultimatum to the provost."

In response, Prof Husne Ara Begum said, "I cannot make this decision alone. The proctors are currently holding a meeting. Whatever decision comes from the central administration will be final. Until then, you may shout as loudly as you wish."

The provost further said that while she was willing to resign if necessary, she could not take any disciplinary action against the eight students.