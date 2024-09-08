Some political parties trapped by neighboring country: Tarique Rahman

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today alleged some political parties are making misleading statements having fallen into a trap set by a neighboring country.

He also said BNP will continue its movement until the voting rights and democracy are restored in the country.

Tarique was addressing a public rally at Kalaroa Football Ground in Satkhira through a virtual platform.

The rally was arranged on the occasion of the recent jail-release of BNP publication secretary Habibul Islam Habib.

"The dictator has fallen. But conspiracies still continue. We've seen in the last few days that some political parties or organizations got misled and made some remarks. The political parties or organizations have stepped into the trap of a neighboring country. So, they're spreading confusion today and making such words like this," he said.

The BNP acting chairman urged the democracy-loving people of the country to stay vigilant to thwart the conspiracies.

"The conspiracies, which were from inside and outside the country (against the democracy of Bangladesh) in the past, still continue. They, in no way, want the people of this country to get back their democratic rights," he said.

He said though the dictator was overthrown by the mass uprising and the mass movement, our desired goal - the political rights of the people-- still remains unachieved. "BNP's movement will continue until the people's rights to vote and speak are established," he added.

Tarique Rahman said BNP's movement will continue until the people's government is established and the people's representatives get the opportunity to work for the development of their localities, the people and the country.

Citing that the Liberation War in 1971 and the fall of a dictator in 1990, he said the people of this country ousted one of the (strongest) dictators in the world again in 2024. "They not only overthrew the dictator, but also drove the dictator out of this country, he said.

"Let us take an oath today - we, BNP, will take the people with us and restore the lost democracy of the people in this country by breaking the poisonous teeth of all conspiracies. Our movement will continue until the democracy of the people of Bangladesh is restored," he said.

The BNP acting chairman said the restoration of democracy and the improvement of the fate of the people would be his party's commitment and politics.

He said BNP always does politics for development and raising production of the country. The party wants to identify and utilise all potentials in every area of the country, he added.

About the canal-digging programme of BNP founder late president Ziaur Rahman, Tarique said if BNP gets the mandate of the people, the party will reintroduce the programme to face floods, conserve water for the dry season and ensure better irrigation in the country.