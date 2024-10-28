Sarjis against mass arrests of BCL members

Says many also took part in student movement at DU

Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of anti-discrimination student movement, today said he is not in favour of mass arrests solely based on someone's affiliations with the recently banned Chhatra League at Dhaka University.

In a Facebook post tonight, Sarjis said many students, including those involved in the movement, were compelled to get involved with the BCL.

Sarjis also said his post is specifically centring DU.

The movement that took place at DU before and after July 1, especially from July 1 to 15, saw spontaneous participation from students residing in the university dormitories, he wrote.

This movement was primarily led by those students till July 15.

Those familiar with DU dormitories know that staying there often requires involvement with the student organisation (BCL). Students had to participate in their programmes, attend meetings, and stay in gono rooms…," he wrote.

He added, "The BCL committee in the dormitories typically comprised about 80 percent of the students who join the organisation to secure good accommodation, maintain dormitory access until they find jobs, or avoid negative labels from peers. Among the remaining 20 percent, many misused their power; some oppressed dissenters, while others aspired to leadership positions within the dormitory units."

Sarjis said, "During the first phase of the 16-17 day movement centred around DU, the most significant contributions came from that 80 percent...They united and brought out banners from the dormitories to encourage non-member students to join the movement, preventing the [BCL] candidates from stifling the protests."

He pointed out that if certain BCL members had not come out from the dormitories, the other students would not have had the courage to join them.

He said, "These students displayed the courage and boldness necessary to push the movement forward. The reality from the dormitory perspective is that the momentum of the movement from July 1 to 15 was possible because of these [BCL] posted students."

"Now the question is, should I label these dormitory students with the BCL tag and put them in the banned category? The answer is no."

Sarjis reiterated, "I will never support mass arrests solely targeting those who were members of the BCL on campus. This cannot happen."

He said, "Those who stood beside me in the struggle for justice, risking their lives against the obstacles posed by the BCL, are my brothers. I will support them. The truth remains the truth, regardless of what anyone else may say."

Mentionable, Sarjis was previously involved in BCL politics. He was also elected member of Amar Ekushey Hall's council during the DUCSU and hall council elections in 2019 from the BCL panel.

On October 23, the interim government banned the BCL.

Earlier, for involvement in attacks on DU students on July 15, two cases were filed against hundreds of BCL men.

Leaders and members of the DU and hall unit BCL were accused in these cases, and some have already been arrested recently.