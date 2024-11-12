Rizvi criticises removal of Bangabandhu's photo from Bangabhaban

Politics
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo

The photo of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman should not have been taken down from Bangabhaban, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today.

President Khandaker Mushtaq Ahmed had removed the photo of Sheikh Mujib but late president Ziaur Rahman reinstalled it following the November 7 Sipahi-Janata Biplob, he said.

Rizvi was speaking at the BNP central office in Nayapaltan while inaugurating a free medical camp and blood donation programme on the occasion of "National Revolution and Solidarity Day" observed on November 7.

"I went through a news item that an adviser of the government Mahfuj Alam said he removed the photo of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from Bangabhaban," he said, cautioning that times keep changing.

He further said that contributions of everyone at the national level must be recognised. "If someone has committed a crime, history and the people will judge it," Rizvi said.

"BNP is not as narrow-minded as the Awami League. For this, I am saying the photo of Shiekh Mujib should not have been removed," he said. A photo of Bangabandhu was removed from the Darbar Hall in Bangabhaban yesterday.

Adviser Mahfuj Alam, in a Facebook post yesterday, said, "The photo of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - Post '71 fascist, is removed from Darbar Hall. It is a shame for us that we couldn't remove his pictures from Bangabhaban after the 5th of August. Apologies. But, he won't be seen anywhere till people's July spirit lives on."

