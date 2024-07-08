Question leak: BCL relieves Abed Ali's son from party post

Dhaka north city unit of the Chhatra League relieved its Relief and Disaster Management Secretary, Syed Sohanur Rahman Siam, son of Syed Abed Ali, who was involved in leaking questions of around 30 government recruitment exams.

The move came after Siam and his father, a retired driver of the PSC chairman, were arrested by the CID following an investigation by private television Channel 24.

Dhaka north city unit BCL President Riaz Mahmud confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

The press release signed by Riaz and its General Secretary Sagor Ahmed Shamim said Siam was relieved from his post due to his involvement in anti-organisational and unethical activities.

Siam came under fire from netizens after the news of his father's involvement in leaking the question papers, including BCS, was aired by the television channel.

Earlier, the media reported that at least two deputy directors of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission and Abed Ali were involved in the question leak.

The media also reported on Abed's immense wealth.