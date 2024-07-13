PSC Question leak: Lalmonirhat AL leader expelled

Lalmonirhat's Afitmari upazila Awami League Vice President Mizanur Rahman has been expelled from the party for his involvement in the question leak of Bangladesh Public Service Commission examination.

As per the decision of an emergency meeting of Adimari upazila AL held at party office this afternoon, a notice was issued in this regard, signed by upazila AL President Mohammad Ali and General Secretary Rafiqul Alam, reports our Lalmonirhat correspondent.

The notification said, "Mizanur Rahman has been expelled from the post of vice-president of the upazila AL for being involved in activities that are anti-organisational, disorderly, criminal and undermine the dignity of the organisation."

Aditmari upazila AL President Mohammad Ali told The Daily Star that Mizan has been accused of being involved in the ongoing PSC exam question paper leak scandal. Hence, the notice was issued expelling him from the party.