Not enough time left for meaningful dialogue

AL writes back to Donald Lu

The Awami League yesterday wrote back to US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu saying "there is not enough time for holding any meaningful dialogue" that would bring about tangible outcomes.

"Bangladesh Awami League had, for many months, kept the door open for unconditional dialogue with other political parties," read the letter, a copy of which The Daily Star obtained.

"However, such a dialogue could not be realised as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party [BNP] was, and remains, adamant on the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Government as a prerequisite for holding any such dialogue," it said.

It further said currently the BNP and its like-minded allies, like Jamaat-e-Islami, are observing political programmes like blockades to demand the resignation of the government, among others, and using arson attacks as means of enforcing such blockades.

"Thus, even if AL were on board to sit with the BNP and others, amidst the ongoing blockades and the principal demand of such programmes, the conditions simply do not exist for holding any meaningful dialogue," it added.

The letter also mentioned that the AL values its partnership with all international friends and hopes that they will offer all cooperation in presenting to the people of Bangladesh a free and fair election in a peaceful environment.

On behalf of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, the party's Central Executive Committee member Mohammad A Arafat handed over the response letter to Arturo Hines, acting deputy chief of mission at the US embassy, yesterday.