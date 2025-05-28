No scope to delay election roadmap under pretext of reform: Amir Khosru

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said polls cannot be taken lightly

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury today emphasised the urgency of holding national elections, saying that polls cannot be taken lightly.

"Today, there is a tsunami of youth—they are sending a clear message in favour of democracy and elections," he said.

"There is no scope to delay the election roadmap under the pretext of reforms or ongoing judicial proceedings," the BNP leader said while addressing a rally outside the party's central office in Naya Paltan.

Regarding the dialogue of the National Consensus Commission with political parties on reforms, Amir Khosru said, "Now it is being said that consensus has not been reached on a few key issues. If consensus has not been reached on some important matters, then the people will decide. A government elected through votes and ballots will implement those reforms."

Referring to incomplete judicial proceedings, the BNP leader said, "Because no one has endured such difficult times as we have. No one has sacrificed as much as we have. If it were not for August 5, many of those in charge of governing the state would be abroad. And we would either be in jail or facing execution. So, if judicial proceedings remain incomplete, BNP will handle them—we have no trust in you."