Nation doesn’t want a constitutional or political crisis: BNP

Amid calls for the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed today said the nation does not expect a constitutional or political crisis from such actions.

Talking to reporters at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan, he urged all to remain alert to prevent the cohorts of fascism from causing trouble in the country through various plots.

"The presidency is the highest constitutional position, and it is also an institution. If this position becomes vacant due to resignation or removal, it will create a constitutional and national crisis," he said.

The BNP leader also said if the path of transition to democracy is delayed or hindered through a state crisis, it will go against the nation's desires.

He urged everyone to stay alert to prevent the deposed fascists and their associates from causing chaos in the country through various plots.

The BNP leader also emphasised that the nation stands united and is prepared to confront these challenges and plots together.

When asked if the BNP seeks the president's removal or resignation, Salahuddin replied, "Vacancy in the president's post would create a state and constitutional crisis at this moment, which the nation doesn't expect."

Earlier in the day, BNP senior leaders, including Salahuddin, met Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and called for strengthening national unity to foil any attempts to create a constitutional and political crisis.

Speaking to reporters in front of the chief adviser's residence after the meeting, BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan also said they will tackle any plots by the cohorts of the deposed fascist regime unitedly, together with all pro-democratic political parties and organisations.

Nazrul, along with BNP Standing Committee members Amir Khosru Mahmud and Salahuddin Ahmed, met the chief adviser to discuss the latest political situation.

The BNP leader said they discussed establishing a government of the people through a national election after completing the ongoing process of reforms.

Asked whether the chief adviser sought any opinion from them about the removal of the president, Nazrul parried the question.

He, however, said they urged all to remain cautious to ensure that a new constitutional or political crisis does not arise in the country.