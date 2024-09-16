Maintain unity so that dictatorship never returns: Jamaat ameer

Says Jamaat-Shibir were hardest hit under AL regime

Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Shafiqur Rahman today said the change that has come through unity must be maintained and all should be careful so that dictatorship never returns to Bangladesh under any circumstances.

"Please don't do anything against this unity," he said while speaking as the chief guest at Tangail Shaheed Smrity Pouro Udyan in a views-exchange meeting with family members of the martyrs and injured of student-led movement that toppled the Awami League government on August 5, reports our Tangail correspondent.

He said 18 crore people of the country were oppressed during Sheikh Hasina's rule. Every man was a victim of oppression. There was no trace of peace in any room.

For 15 years Awami League ran a steamroller over the nation and Jamaat-e-Islami and Chhatra Shibir were hit the hardest, he said.

In an apparent reference to former prime minister Hasina's staffers, the Jamaat ameer said people who worked as staffers in "their houses" have hundreds of crores of taka to their name but Awami League filed a case against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia over Tk 3 crore, saying that she had embezzled orphan's property.

She was convicted for that and kept in solitary confinement, he added.

This is how the previous government spread hatred among people, he added.

Tangail district unit of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami organised the meeting with its district unit Ameer Ahsan Habib Masud in the chair.