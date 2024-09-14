A long way to go to build robust democracy: Tarique Rahman

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today said Bangladesh still has a long way to go to build a robust and strong democracy.

He said this in a message on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy to be observed tomorrow with the theme "Navigating AI for Governance and Citizen Engagement".

"Personally, my party and I believe that there is no alternative to promoting and upholding the principles of democracy," Tarique said.

He said democracy is a universal value that recognises people's freedom of expression and unhindered expression of thoughts.

"We are determined to build such a safe, progressive and democratic Bangladesh, which will contribute to global democratic development crossing state boundary," he said.

Since 2007, every year on September 15, the International Day of Democracy is a special day observed by the member countries of the United Nations to create interest in democracy and to realise its inherent power, said the BNP acting chairman.

Tarique Rahman said multi-party democracy based on equality, human dignity, individual freedom, freedom of speech and social justice was at the core of Martyred President Ziaur Rahman's everlasting philosophy of Bangladeshi nationalism.

This thought and philosophy were pioneered by former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on the uninterrupted path of uncompromising struggle, he said.

Tarique Rahman said democratic Bangladesh, which was founded on the people's aspirations, came under repeated vindictive attacks by cruel dictators in their evil attempts to destroy the multi-dimensional democracy.

Against the backdrop of the continuous struggle of Khaleda Zia for a decade and a half, the worst dictator in history has fallen in the mass uprising of students-people last July that stunned the world, said the BNP acting chairman.

This year's theme of the International Day of Democracy is "Navigating AI for Governance and Citizen Engagement" is a very time-befitting one, he said, adding that technological advancement must be harnessed to ensure the rule of law.

Tarique Rahman mentioned that in the last 16-17 years, crores of voters were not allowed to exercise their voting rights.

The BNP acting chairman said several generations of the country have grown up in a fearful and authoritarian environment without the practice and application of democratic rights.

"We are committed to restoring democracy in Bangladesh in unison. Free, impartial and participatory elections; independent judiciary and media and institutional implementation of all principles of democracy will be the foundation of our state reform.

"InshAllah, we will build a Bangladesh that will ensure prosperity and self-reliance of future generations, inclusive and liberal political environment and social stability and justice," he added