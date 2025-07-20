Kotalipara BNP alleges mass arrests in the upazila after NCP rally violence

Leaders of the Kotalipara upazila unit of BNP in Gopalganj have alleged that law enforcers are carrying out mass arrests in the area following clashes around a National Citizen Party rally on Wednesday that left five dead and at least 50 injured.

At a press conference held at the party office in Ghaghor Bazar of the upazila around 2:40pm today, local BNP leaders claimed that many innocent people are being arrested in connection with the violence.

However, Kotalipara Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abul Kalam Azad denied the allegation.

He told The Daily Star, "We are not making any mass arrests. We are only arresting those who were involved in the incident. So far, we have arrested 30 people who are directly linked to the clashes. How is that mass arrest?"

At the press conference, Kotalipara upazila BNP President SM Mohiuddin said, "On Wednesday, leaders and activists of the upazila unit of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations held a protest rally by blocking the Kotalipara–Poysharhat road at WAPDA Haat. They cut down trees in several spots to obstruct public movement."

He further claimed that following the incident, police filed a case naming 155 people and accusing another 1,500 unnamed individuals.

"Many ordinary residents are being harassed in the name of arrests under this case. We strongly protest this," Mohiuddin said.

Upazila BNP General Secretary Abul Bashar Howlader said, "As far as we know, most of the accused in the case are ordinary people with no political affiliation. How, and under whose instruction, were they named as accused?"

Addressing law enforcement agencies, BNP's Kotalipara municipality General Secretary Oliur Rahman Howlader said, "You were present at the scene during the protest, yet you didn't arrest a single person on the spot. You have video footage – use that to identify the actual perpetrators. Instead, you're detaining innocent people. We strongly condemn and protest this."

Issuing a warning, Oliur added, "If you continue harassing the people, we will resist along with the masses."

Other leaders of upazila and municipality level BNP and its affiliate organisations were present at the press conference.