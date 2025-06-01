Jatiyo Party office attacked, vandalised in Lalmonirhat

Unidentified assailants attacked and vandalised the Jatiya Party district office in Lalmonirhat town late last night, setting furniture ablaze on the street.

The incident occurred around 10:30pm at BFR Road Alorupa intersection, according to police and eyewitnesses.

Witnesses said 12 to 13 men arrived on four to five motorcycles, broke open the office lock, and stormed inside. The attackers, wearing helmets and armed with iron rods and local weapons, ransacked the office before dragging the furniture outside and setting it on fire.

Locals extinguished the flames after the attackers fled. Police later visited the scene.

"They were all wearing helmets, and many carried iron rods and sharp weapons. None of them could be recognised," said Kawsar Rana, a witness.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Jahid Hasan Limon, general secretary of Jatiyo Party's Lalmonirhat district unit, condemned the attack, calling it a "planned attempt to create panic."

"Our party office was broken into, vandalised, and torched. We are monitoring the situation and will file a formal complaint with the police today," he stated.

Earlier in the day, JP leaders and supporters had staged a protest in Lalmonirhat, condemning the reported attack on JP Chairman GM Quader's residence in Rangpur.

Contacted, Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Noornabi said, "Police went to the spot upon receiving information. No suspects were found at the scene. If a complaint is filed, we will investigate the matter and take legal steps."