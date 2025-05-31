Jatiyo Party rally attacked in Barishal

At least 6, including GM Quader’s adviser, injured

At least six Jatiyo Party men, including an adviser to Chairman GM Quader, were injured in an attack on a protest rally in Barishal today.

The rally was organised to protest the recent vandalism and arson at GM Quader's house in Rangpur, said party leaders.

The incident occurred around 4:30pm on Fakirbari Road in Barishal city, where the metropolitan and district units of the Jatiyo Party had jointly organised the demonstration as part of a central programme.

Witnesses said a group of youths attacked protesters with sticks shortly after it began, spreading panic. JP activists then retaliated and detained one of them. Later, they handed him over to police after a beating.

However, police claimed that no one was taken into custody.

Among the injured in the rally were Prof Mohsin Ul Islam, adviser to JP chairman; Akhtar Rahman, joint convener of Barishal metropolitan unit; Abdul Jalil, district member secretary; Nazrul Islam, president of the district unit of Jubo Sanghati; Rafiqul Islam, general secretary of the city unit; and party activist Md Jumman, said party sources.

All the injured were treated at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Professor Mohsin Ul Islam Habul, who led the rally, alleged that the attack was a premeditated one by "miscreants who tried to disrupt a peaceful rally".

"They attacked our activists with sticks and local weapons without any provocation," he said at the event, adding, "We demand an investigation to identify the attackers, which party they belonged to, and who incited them."

He added, "Our activists showed courage in resisting them and handed one over to the police. Such attacks on political programmes undermine democratic practices."

Asked, Officer-in-Charge Mizanur Rahman of Barishal Kotwali Model Police Station, in the evening, said the youth who was beaten by the crowd was not officially detained.

"We have not received any written complaint yet. Once we do, legal action will be taken after investigation," he added.