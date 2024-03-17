Jan 7 Polls: If not for India, others would have interfered

Says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said no powerful country could interfere in the January 7 national election as India stood beside Bangladesh.

India did not interfere in Bangladesh's polls but many powerful countries tried to influence the election, he said while addressing the biennial conference of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad at Dhakeshwari National Temple in the after afternoon.

"We conducted our elections. India didn't interfere. They [India] said let Bangladesh decide on Bangladesh's election. Many powers in the world wanted to play an evil game here. India stood strongly by our side," said Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister.

He said the Bangladesh-India relations have reached a new height under the leaderships of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Different problems, including border issues, were solved through discussions with India, the minister said. "Positive progress has been achieved over the Teesta water-sharing agreement, but we have to keep patience."

He said it is not possible to solve those problems by creating any bitterness.

Everyone, including Hindus, Buddhists and Christians, had contributed to Bangladesh's independence struggle.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma inaugurated the conference.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumdar, Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen, and State Minister for Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Kujendra Lal Tripura, among others, addressed the event, with Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad President JL Bhowmik in the chair.