Jamaat not responsible for Aman Azmi's statement on national anthem

Jamaat Secretary General Prof Mia Golam Parwar has said the statement of former army officer Abdullahil Amaan Azmi on the national anthem is his own, not the party's.

"Azmi is not associated with the party and what he said regarding the change of national anthem is completely his own words," he told journalists after a discussion program at a hotel in Rangpur city yesterday.

Jamaat-e-Islami is not responsible for his explanation, he further said.

The Jamaat leader said that reform of the country is now the biggest challenge. In the last 15 years, the allies of the fallen fascist government destroyed almost all state institutions.

"The Constitution should be reformed, the Election Commission should be reformed. Our constitutional institutions have been partisan in the last 15 years, they need to be reformed," Prof Parwar said.

He said it would take a long time to clean up the mess of the last 15 years.

"While not all reforms are feasible for the interim government, the challenge now is to carry out the necessary reforms to ensure fair elections," he further stated.

He also urged the interim government to hold an election by making the necessary reforms.

After the program, Jamaat-e-Islami handed over financial aid to the family members of the martyrs who died in the anti-discrimination student movement.