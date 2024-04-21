It’s time to shake up state apparatus

Fakhrul tells event marking death anniv of Zafrullah Chowdhury

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a commemoration programme marking Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury’s first death anniversary. The event was held at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in the capital’s Ramna area yesterday. Photo: Collected

There is not even the faintest trace of the spirit of the independence in the country that the late Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury fought for, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday.

He said this while speaking at a discussion held to commemorate the first death anniversary of the Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and freedom fighter at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in the capital.

Fakhrul said Zafrullah was always optimistic and believed in the power of the youth. He welcomed changes. He struggled throughout his life for the spirit of independence, he said.

"He dreamt of a new and better world. He was ultimately a revolutionary," Fakhrul added. "For that reason, he fought for the country's freedom and founded Gonoshasthaya Kendra. He should be remembered by the nation forever."

Fakhrul also expressed concerns about the tough time the country is currently passing, urging the need to overcome it. He also said it is time to not only protest on the streets but also to shake up the state apparatus.

"The country's facing a severe economic crisis. There is a political vacuum... there is no proper electoral system. There is nothing left now. Not even the spirit of the Liberation War," the BNP leader said, reports UNB.

He called upon all to raise their voices against repression and work towards reforming the state apparatus. "Only then we might be able to fulfill Zafrullah's dream."

Speaking at the event, former adviser to a caretaker government Hossain Zillur Rahman said Zafrullah pursued his goals relentlessly until his last day, aiming for policy reform, sovereignty and justice for all. Some of his aspirations are still unfulfilled.

Now, there is a need for a tide of changes, goodwill and righteous indignation, he added.

Dhaka University Law Department Prof Asif Nazrul said Zafrullah remained imbued with the spirit of Liberation War till the last day of his life. He criticised all governments but he also appreciated good works.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, said revolutionaries like Zafrullah cannot belong to any particular party. "Unfortunately in our country, we have given revolutionaries political tags," she said.

Rizwana said Zafrullah proved that medicine is a service, not business.

Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Citizens for Good Governance, said Zafrullah was a fearless and selfless man, He also highlighted Zafrullah's lifelong commitment to the struggle for political and economic emancipation.

Among others, Ishtiaq Aziz Ulfat, president of Muktijoddha Dal; AZM Zahid Hossain, vice chairman of BNP; Mostafa Jamal Haider, president of Jatiyo Party (Kazi Zafar); Saiful Haque, general secretary of Biplobi Workers' Party; Subrata Chowdhury, general secretary of Gono Forum; Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon; Hasnat Kaiyum, chief coordinator of Rastra Sangskar Andolon; Sheikh Rafiqul Islam, convener of Bhasani Anusari Parishad; Shahidul Alam, internationally acclaimed photographer; Tania Rab, senior vice president of Jatiyo Samajtantrik Dal; Sharmeen Murshid, chief executive officer of the election observation group "Brotee"; and Sara Hossain, rights activist, spoke at the programme.

Zafrullah's wife Shireen Huq, his son Barish Chowdhury and daughter Brishti Chowdhury were also present.