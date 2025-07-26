Hasina left us a dysfunctional state: Nahid

National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam yesterday said the spirit of the Liberation War must be protected from authoritarian politics.

Criticising past governments, Nahid said, "Mujibism has repeatedly tried to re-emerge in various forms. It represents one-party rule, corruption, religious insensitivity, land grabs from minorities, and subservience to India. We must protect the spirit of the Liberation War from such politics."

The NCP held a road march and a rally in Sunamganj town as part of its nationwide month-long programme, "July March to Rebuild the Nation".

During the rally, Nahid called for systemic reforms to rebuild what he termed a "dysfunctional state".

Speaking at the rally at Alfat Square in Sunamganj town, he said, "We live in a country where buses lack fitness, planes lack fitness, and even people lack fitness. Sheikh Hasina has imposed on us a state without any fitness."

Nahid said the NCP was founded to "repair a state that has lost its fitness".

"People have overthrown Sheikh Hasina through their struggle against authoritarianism, but our fight is not over yet. We must continue until a new Bangladesh and a new political arrangement are established," he said.

"We will work to rebuild Sunamganj as part of this broader transformation," he added.

Nahid and other NCP central leaders reached Sunamganj after a road march in Habiganj on Thursday.

In the morning, they met with families of those killed and injured in the July uprising. Following Friday prayers at the town's central mosque, they joined a procession and rally at Alfat Square.

Also addressing the rally, Hasnat Abdullah, chief coordinator (South) of NCP, alleged that supporters of the party were being threatened.

"We've heard of people facing intimidation for supporting NCP. I urge everyone to strengthen the party in every ward," he said.

Hasnat encouraged residents to work with existing local leaders. "Support them, build ward and upazila committees under their guidance," he said.

He also addressed local economic concerns and said, "Sunamganj has long suffered from a lack of employment opportunities. Governments have come and gone, but little has changed here.

"For meaningful change, you must organise yourselves and act collectively."