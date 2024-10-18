Granting asylum to Hasina means sheltering a killer: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today said giving asylum to Sheikh Hasina is like providing shelter to a "killer".

He said this while speaking to journalists after paying tributes to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at his mausoleum in the capital, marking the silver jubilee of Ziaur Rahman Foundation.

Referring to a statement of a neighbouring country regarding providing shelter to Hasina, the BNP leader said they have clearly said that Hasina is in their country and their behaviour to this end is that of a "big brother".

"We have extradition treaty with India. Arrest warrant has been issued against Sheikh Hasina. We have to bring her back to the country through due diplomatic process under the treaty," he said.

Otherwise, the top criminals of Bangladesh will get a chance to seek refuge in different foreign countries, including India, he said.

Referring to the shutdown on Thursday by a section of officials from various Palli Bidyut Samity (PBS) units under the Rural Electrification Board (BREB), Rizvi said they are yet to become free from the clutches of the autocracy as the cohorts of the fascist government are still in the administration and are out to create chaos in the country.

"We have said several times about the conspiracy. If they have any demands, they can place it before the government. But why did they announce the shutdown instead of informing the government of their demands? This is part of a deep-rooted conspiracy. It is sabotage," he said.

They did not take such a programme during the regime of Hasina, he observed.

The senior BNP leader called upon the government to be cautious, otherwise, the journey towards democracy which has started with the sacrifices of lives of the students would be halted.

"It will create doubt among people as you [interim government] are making delay (in holding election) in the name of reforms. If you have sincerity, give power of the people in their hands after making necessary reforms at the quickest possible time," he said.

Rizvi continued: "Don't create complication by raising the issue of proportionate voting system. Many countries across the globe returned from proportionate voting."