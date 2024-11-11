'Govt's intention doubtful amid slow reform'

Says BNP leader Hafizuddin

BNP senior leader Major (retired) Hafizuddin Ahmed today voiced concern that the interim government may intend to extend its hold on power, citing a lack of visible progress in its reform initiatives.

Speaking at a discussion at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU), he also alleged that several individuals with pro-Awami League affiliations have been appointed to the advisory council of the interim government.

"The interim government has been put in place under the leadership of Dr Muhammad Yunus. We know that the main function of this government is to hand over power to elected representatives after holding a fair election. But they want to stay in power for 20 years," the BNP leader alleged.

He urged the government to arrange the national election by completing the electoral reforms in a very short period of time.

"The rest of the reforms will be done by the elected government. I don't see any reform happening anywhere. It has already been seen that many pro-Awami League individuals have been included in the advisory council," said Hafiz.

The programme was organised by Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal to commemorate National Revolution and Solidarity Day, marking the civil-military uprising of November 7, 1975.

Hafiz, a BNP standing committee member, said the Awami League's fascist government under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina has destroyed all the country's institutions, including the police. "They turned the police into a killer force."

He said Sheikh Hasina's government enacted a dangerous law like the Digital Security Act to suppress the voice of the people and dissent.

The BNP leader said the throne of the government was shaken in the face of a strong movement by the BNP and other political parties.

"At the final stage, students and their parents joined the movement, forcing Sheikh Hasina to flee the country in just one outfit. She couldn't even take a second sari, yet she shows no regret," he observed.