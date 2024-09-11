Ghosts of the deposed dictator spreading confusions: Tarique

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today said the ghosts of the deposed dictator are spreading confusions and engaging in various unethical activities using the name of BNP.

"The dictator has been ousted. But the ghosts of the dictator are still roaming around. So, they are trying to spread various confusions. Many of them have been involved in various unethical activities, using the name of this party (BNP)," he said.

He however said there will be no profit from this conspiracy.

The democracy-loving people of Bangladesh and the true soldiers of martyred president Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia will forge protest and resistance against it and give a befitting reply to this conspiracy in any way, he added.

Tarique was addressing a public rally at Gopalpur Upazila of Tangail district, through a virtual platform.

The rally was arranged on Suti VM Pilot Model Government High School ground in Gopalpur demanding the release of BNP leader Abdus Salam Pintu.

The BNP acting chairman said his party's goal is to ensure political freedom and simultaneous economic emancipation for the people of the country.

Noting that BNP do politics for development and raising production on the country, he said if BNP could come to power getting the public mandate in the election, its government would unlock the prospects of different local areas for the economic emancipation of the people.

He said they have been able to overthrow the dictator with the support and cooperation of the people of Bangladesh.

"If we are able to form a government getting your support and cooperation in the coming days, we'll unlock the doors of these potentials so that the people of Bangladesh will be able to earn economic emancipation," he said.

Tarique demanded the release of all leaders and activists, including Abdur Salam Pintu of BNP and also other opposition parties, who have been kept detained in jail in "false" cases.

BNP leaders Ahmed Azam Khan and Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, Tangail district BNP president Hasanuzzaman Shaheen and its general secretary Farhad Iqbal, among others, addressed the event presided over by Gopalpur upazila BNP president Jahangir Alam.