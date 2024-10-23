Former EC secretary Helal held in Ctg

Police detained Helal Uddin Ahmed, former secretary of Election commission (EC), from Khulshi area of Chattogram city this evening.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Hasib Aziz told our local staff correspondent that "Helal Uddin was held by Kotwali police. He is now in Kotwali police station."

Kotwali police sources said police held Helal Uddin following a requisition from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

He will be handed over to DMP after legal procedure, the sources added.