FM warns BNP against programmes during Ramadan

BNP will face the wrath of people if it announces political programmes during the Ramadan, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today.

Saying BNP doesn't have respect for Ramadan or Eid, Hasan Mahmud feared that the party might announce such programmes defying the sentiment of people.

Hasan Mahmud, also the joint general secretary of Awami League, said this during a view-exchange meeting with journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Segunbagicha in the afternoon.

"The mistake of boycotting the elections has caused instant downfall of the party," the minister said.

"Leaders are under the fire from the BNP workers for that mistake. And they will be under the fire from the people if they announce programmes in Ramadan," he added.

When asked if there's any relation between US President Joe Biden's letter congratulating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the upcoming visit by Afreen Akhter, deputy assistant secretary of the State Department's South and Central Asia Bureau, the foreign minister said, Biden's letter is very important for the advancement of the relationship with the US and the visits by US officials will deepen and broaden the relationship.