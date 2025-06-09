Falsehoods must not be a political tool: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called upon all political parties and their affiliated wings, particularly student organisations, to immediately put an end to what he termed a "cycle of lies, propaganda, and smear campaigns" against each other.

"The recent incident targeting Chhatra Dal is not only deeply unacceptable, but what's even more alarming is how quickly a few media outlets amplified this propaganda without verifying the facts. This is not journalism; this is complicity, " he said at a Facebook post today.

Bangladesh stands at a critical juncture, and that political maturity, restraint, and integrity are urgently needed, according to the post.

"For the sake of our future generations, let us be clear: falsehoods and propaganda cannot and must not be part of any political agenda," Fakhrul said.

"Truth, accountability, and responsible leadership must prevail," he added.