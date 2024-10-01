Fakhrul demands unconditional release of Mahmudur Rahman

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday demanded the immediate and unconditional release of former chairman of the Board of Investment and Amar Desh editor Mahmudur Rahman.

He hoped the current interim government will grant him bail and ensure justice for a "pro-democracy journalist".

"I am strongly demanding the immediate withdrawal of the false cases filed against Mahmudur Rahman and his unconditional release," the BNP Secretary General said in a statement.

He also strongly condemned and protested the incident of sending Mahmudur Rahman to jail, not granting him bail.

In the statement, Fakhrul said Mahdudur is a renowned journalist of the country and he suffered terrible torture during the deposed dictatorial regime.

A plot was designed to endanger his life as the ferocious attacks of the fascist failed to contain him, said the BNP leader.

"Hasina has tried to destroy him personally because of his bold and scathing writings in favour of democracy. The Awami fascist government filed many false and politically motivated cases against him and subjected him to unspeakable oppression by giving him a dictated sentence," he added.

However, the journalist has not been afraid of the bloody eyes of the Awami government and has remained steadfast in his principles and ideals.

"Even in the face of the aggressive attack of Awami authoritarianism, he didn't bow down. Injustice was done to him by sending him to jail, not granting him bail in a false case. He should have been granted bail," said the BNP Secretary General.