Ex-Ctg MP Latif in army custody

Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 10, 2024 01:39 AM Last update on: Sat Aug 10, 2024 01:43 AM
MA Latif. Photo: Collected

Md Abdul Latif alias MA Latif, a former member of parliament, was taken into custody from the Chattogram city's Madarbari area yesterday.

"Army took away Abdul Latif when a group of BNP's activists were trying to attack him around 6:30pm," an eyewitness said, seeking anonymity.

Eyewitnesses and sources said Latif took shelter in a relative's house in the Madarbari area after the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

MA Latif was an Awami League lawmaker from Chattogram-11 (Bandar-Patenga) constituency.

