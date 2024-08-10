Ex-Ctg MP Latif in army custody

Md Abdul Latif alias MA Latif, a former member of parliament, was taken into custody from the Chattogram city's Madarbari area yesterday.

"Army took away Abdul Latif when a group of BNP's activists were trying to attack him around 6:30pm," an eyewitness said, seeking anonymity.

Eyewitnesses and sources said Latif took shelter in a relative's house in the Madarbari area after the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

MA Latif was an Awami League lawmaker from Chattogram-11 (Bandar-Patenga) constituency.